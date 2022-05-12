Racine man accused of firing gun near Washington Ave. after getting into an argument

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of firing a gun last month after getting into an argument.

Adam S. Randall, 36, of the 2800 block of 2800 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, an officer was sent to the 2800 block of Washington Avenue, near Washington Park Golf Course between West Racine and Uptown, following a report of several shots having been fired.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a man, later identified as Randall, standing in front of his home and holding his phone looking at the screen. He was told to raise his hands and lift his shirt so the officer could see if he had a gun.

He complied and no gun was found.

He said he was calling the police because he heard someone shooting in the alley behind his house. He went back into the house and officers looked through the backyard.

An officer found a gun case with a gun inside on the top of a garbage bin that felt warm as if it had just been fired. There was also paperwork inside the case with a woman's name listed as the purchaser. Casings were recovered on the sidewalk, front porch and side walkway of the home.

Officers tried to make contact with the home, but Randall did not exit. Instead, a woman came out and said she had been sleeping. She said Randall was upstairs with her child.

The officer heard movement upstairs and believed it sounded as if Randall was trying to barricade the door. Randall was ordered to come down, but he refused.

The child was let down, but Randall stayed.

The woman said the two had been arguing and at some point he left the home. She tried to go to sleep, but then heard several gunshots. Shortly after, Randall was knocking on the door and she let him in. When an officer asked the woman if she knew he had access to a gun, she said that he had his ex-girlfriend's gun.

On Monday, Randall was located and arrested.

He said he went with his ex-girlfriend to buy the gun together and that he paid for it but the paperwork was in her name. He said they got the gun for home protection. He refused to say how he came into possession of the gun on April 24.

Randall was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

