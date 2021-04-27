Racine man accused of firing gun into the air after he says he was sold fake AirPods

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fired a gun into the air in anger after being sold fake AirPods.

Eric A. Govea, 23, of the 4300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle towards a building or vehicle and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 22, an investigator was assigned for a shots fired incident that happened at the intersection of Russet Street and Pierce Boulevard on April 21 at 2:58 p.m. Footage from a Ring doorbell showed a Jeep and a Chevy Silverado travel through the intersection and a total of four loud shots can be heard. The person in the Silverado was seen having his hand extended from the window.

At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, an officer found the Silverado and issued a traffic stop in the BP gas station on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. Govea was detained and a loaded fun was found on him as well as two fully loaded magazines. A baggie containing 15 grams of marijuana was found in the car, police said.