Racine man accused of firing gun into the air after he says he was sold fake AirPods

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fired a gun into the air in anger after being sold fake AirPods.
Eric A. Govea, 23, of the 4300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle towards a building or vehicle and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 22, an investigator was assigned for a shots fired incident that happened at the intersection of Russet Street and Pierce Boulevard on April 21 at 2:58 p.m. Footage from a Ring doorbell showed a Jeep and a Chevy Silverado travel through the intersection and a total of four loud shots can be heard. The person in the Silverado was seen having his hand extended from the window.
At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, an officer found the Silverado and issued a traffic stop in the BP gas station on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. Govea was detained and a loaded fun was found on him as well as two fully loaded magazines. A baggie containing 15 grams of marijuana was found in the car, police said.
Govea said that he had an altercation with someone from which he had bought AirPods — wireless headphones made by Apple that retail for $159-$199.
He said he was mad at them because the AirPods were fake and he had been ripped off $120. He noticed the person in the Jeep on Durand Avenue and started following him. They turned northbound onto Russet Street and began to accelerate. Govea then shot multiple rounds into the air.
Govea was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shannon D Hollimon
Shannon D Hollimon, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Edward A Kraemer
Edward A Kraemer, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, threat to family member of law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zamarc L Williams
Zamarc L Williams, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (more than 10,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Kylin D Banks Shaw
Kylin D Banks Shaw, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Terrell D Cunningham
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terrell D Cunningham, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jordan David Fairbairn
Jordan David Fairbairn, 3500 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Thomas S James
Thomas S James, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kaelyn A McDannel
Kaelyn A McDannel, 1100 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Tavaris T Moss
Tavaris T Moss, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping).
DeAndre Lee Blair
DeAndre Lee Blair, 2600 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, failure to report to jail.
Amenhotep D Glover
Amenhotep D Glover, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Eric A Govea
Eric A Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
David A Hemer Jr.
David A Hemer Jr., 9000 block of Boys Drive, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.