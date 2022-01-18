Racine man accused of firing gun in direction of woman, children

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting at a woman and her two children.
Marquese D. Ford, 34, of the 2400 block of Lawn Street, was charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, plus misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 26, an officer was sent to a residence on State Street for shots fired.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Ford shot at her twice.
He reportedly came to her residence at 2:30 a.m. The two got into an argument. He grabbed her phone and refused to return it. The two began to wrestle and she told him to get out of her house.
She grabbed a hair dryer and threatened to hit him with it, and later grabbed a knife and threatened to stab him if he didn't leave.
He grabbed a bag and started to leave, but then allegedly pulled out a gun.
She reportedly yelled: "If you're bad, you'll shoot." He then fired two rounds in the direction of her and her children.
According to the Child Welfare League of America, more than 25% of American children reported witnessing an act of violence within the past year, and more than 5% witnessed a shooting. According to a report from the Family Life Development Center Cornell University, "Children exposed to gun violence may experience negative short- and long-term psychological effects, including anger, withdrawal, posttraumatic stress and desensitization to violence. All of these outcomes can feed into a continuing cycle of violence."
The officer found two spent casings in front of the residence and a projectile hole near the window of the upper unit of the residence. A neighbor provided cellphone video that showed Ford firing the two shots while yelling
"(Expletive) you, (expletives) I'll kill all of you."
Ford was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
