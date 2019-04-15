RACINE — A 31-year-old Racine man is facing three misdemeanor charges after allegedly driving under the influence with two children in his vehicle.
Enrique Mendoza, of the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Mendoza does not have any past convictions for OWI in Wisconsin.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Mendoza’s vehicle on Saturday after he watched the van Mendoza was driving accelerate quickly with tires squealing and deviate from its lane.
Mendoza pulled over in the alley just west of Boyd Avenue in Racine.
The deputy noticed Mendoza had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Mendoza initially admitted to drinking 10 beers between 4-11 p.m. but later said he took 10 to 20 tequila shots between 5 p.m. and midnight.
In the car with Mendoza were two children, including a 4-year-old who was not in a proper child safety restraint.
Mendoza was unable to successfully complete multiple field sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be .186, more than twice the legal limit to drive.
After being placed under arrest, Mendoza began yelling and resisting because he said he needed to call someone to pick up the children. The officers said they would take care of it for him.
Mendoza has previously been found guilty of a disorderly conduct/domestic abuse ordinance violation in Racine in 2011 and operating without a license in Racine in 2013 and 2011.
A $1,500 cash bond was set for Mendoza on Monday, with the stipulation that he not consume or possess any alcohol or controlled substances. He was also ordered to be fitted with a device to monitor whether he has consumed alcohol.
According to online records, Mendoza was still in the Racine County Jail as of Monday evening.
A pre-trial conference in this case is set for 3:15 p.m. on May 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.