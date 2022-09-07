Racine man accused of distributing marijuana from New York, had over 15 pounds of marijuana in his home

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of distributing marijuana from New York.

Gregory J. Yontz, 45, of the 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/manufacture between 2,500-10,000 grams of marijuana, possession of a firearm by outstate felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place in addition to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator was involved in a Department of Corrections home visit for Yontz at the 2000 block of Quincy Avenue. Yontz runs a landscaping business out of his residence and a probation agent learned he may be in possession of firearms and distributing controlled substances.

On Aug. 29, Yontz arrived at the probation office and was detained. Photographs on his phone showed he was in possession of various guns. Officers then responded to his residence to do a search. Inside the garage were two plastic bins containing 6,938 grams (15.3 pounds) of marijuana. Also found were two digital scales in a red solo cup.

A woman at the residence agreed to take the investigator to a friend's residence to recover the firearms. The friend said they were located in the trunk of a 2006 Buick. A man said he moved the Buick down the street because he did not want Yontz's drugs or weapons at his property. Inside were the following:

Two 9mm Highpoint handguns

An SAR 9mm handgun

A Taurus G2C 9mm handgun

A Stoeger STR-9SC handgun

An AR-15 rifle identified as a ghost gun

A large plastic bag containing several additional pounds of marijuana

The investigator spoke with the man who said he works for Yontz and had purchased marijuana from him at the Quincy Avenue residence before. He said he, Yontz and another woman went to New York the previous weekend. During the trip, the woman said to bring a cooler over to his residence and place it in the trunk. When he came back, he opened the trunk and saw it was full of firearms and marijuana. He said Yontz would frequently brag about his new guns.

The investigator listened to a jail call made between Yontz and the woman on Aug. 31. He admitted that he was acting as a middle man when he moved marijuana from New York to his residence; it is legal to have marijuana in New York but not in Wisconsin.

He also allegedly admitted that there was a rifle located inside of the house.

Yontz was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.