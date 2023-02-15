RACINE — A Racine man was arrested over the weekend and is accused for the fourth time of OWI after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a building.

Matthew M. Carranza, 36, of the 1500 block of Lombard Avenue, was charged with a fourth felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and a misdemeanor count of failure to install an ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint, at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to North Memorial Drive and Yout Street after a report of a vehicle striking a building.

Upon arrival, the officer reportedly saw a hole in the side of a building on the 1500 block of Yout Street. About 40 yards away was a Chrysler with what appeared to be fresh front end damage.

The vehicle’s air bags also had deployed.

A woman told officers that she saw the Chrysler traveling at a high speed before attempting to turn left and crashing into the building, the complaint said.

The driver, identified as Carranza, was found near the vehicle.

According to the complaint, he was moving slowly, tripping over himself and his speech was slow and slurred.

Carranza reportedly said his “brakes didn’t stop.”

When officers asked him for a blood draw, Carranza reportedly responded with several profanity-laced statements, which he continued to utter during the blood draw.

According to the complaint, Carranza later said he was driving on North Memorial Drive, and, “Man, I was drunk.”

He reportedly told officers that he drank three shots of alcohol but could not remember when.

Carranza was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

