Racine man accused of crashing into a car and electrical pole while drunk in Union Grove

Upon arrival, a deputy noted that two vehicles were involved in the crash. One was in the ditch with its front end crumbled into an electrical pole. This one was driven by Deangelo. The second vehicle was parked on the shoulder with rear end damage. Deangelo hit the car while it was turning into Piggly Wiggly. Deangelo said he did not see the vehicle stopped in front of him and tried to swerve to avoid hitting it. The driver of the second car requested to be seen by medical personnel because she had "whip lash" and could not move her head.