RACINE — A Racine man is accused of calling in a bomb threat to Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

James T. Perine, 45, from the 900 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with one count of a bomb scare, a felony, after allegedly calling the Engineering Department at City Hall threatening to “blow the whole damn place up.”

According to the criminal complaint:

At 1:06 p.m. on July 3, City of Racine police officers were dispatched to the City Hall Engineering Department, where they observed that “several employees appeared to be frightened and shaking.”

One of the employees said they had received a phone call from an irate individual who yelled and swore at them, stated his civil rights were being violated and that he would blow the whole place up. The man demanded to be transferred to the mayor’s office.

The officer went to the mayor’s office, where the mayor’s secretary had a voicemail she listened to with the officer. The caller identified himself as James Perine and calmly said that his civil rights were being violated and left his phone number.

The officer confirmed it was the same phone number used to call the Engineering Department. The city employee confirmed the voice on the voicemail was the same that had threatened them.

A $10,000 warrant was issued for Perine on Monday and he made his initial appearance on Thursday. Perine’s cash bond was set at $500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the County Law Enforcement Center.

