Racine man accused of choking woman, fleeing from the police

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the assault of a woman.

Dexter Ball

Ball

Dexter K. Ball, 34, of the 1700 block of Racine Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, a felony count of attempt to flee or elude an officer, three misdemeanor counts of battery, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints, about 3:44 p.m. on Dec. 10 officers were sent to the parking lot of the 2800 block of South Green Bay Road after a report of a man and woman fighting in a vehicle.

After an officer arrived, a woman reportedly exited the driver's side of the vehicle and a man, identified as Ball, got out of the passenger side.

Ball allegedly fled and a man tried to stop him, but was punched in the face.

The woman reportedly said Ball had placed a GPS tracker in her vehicle and had assaulted her in her apartment.

She said they went to the location so she could get her phone serviced, but that Ball would not let her go inside.

The woman accused Ball of forcibly throwing her back in the vehicle and punching her in the face.

She said he climbed on top of her and used his arm to hold her down by the neck.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and while there reportedly told an officer that Ball wanted her keys so he could place a tracking device in her vehicle.

She said that while at her apartment, Ball allegedly grabbed her by the hair and threw her onto the floor. He then grabbed her phone and shattered it on the wall, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into the wall, and he picked her up with both of his hands around her neck. 

On Saturday, an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on Ball's vehicle after he allegedly ran a red light and sped up to more than 70 mph.

Ball reportedly pulled into a parking lot in the 2000 block of Taylor Ave. and got out of the car, which rolled into another vehicle and caused minor damage.

Officers chased him through multiple yards in the 2000 block of Taylor Avenue.

Ball reportedly was found lying at the base of a fence in a backyard and was arrested in the driveway. 

Ball was given $51,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

