Racine man accused of choking woman after he connected with another woman via PlayStation

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of choking and slapping a woman over an argument involving a video game console.
Austin S. Reagles, 33, of the 5500 block of Marboro Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to a residence on Marboro Drive for an assault. A man, later identified as Reagles, was standing near a car and then retreated into the residence. A woman stepped out of the car and was crying, saying she had been hit and wanted Reagles arrested.
She said that Reagles added an unknown woman on his PlayStation account. She confronted him about it.
She then threw the PlayStation to the ground, after which Reagles allegedly slammed her into the ground and choked her. He then slapped her across the face and yelled profanities at her multiple times. She had red marks to her cheek and neck.
Officers entered the residence to try and speak with Reagles, but he locked himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out, saying he was not going to jail.
He was later arrested at his place of employment and taken to jail.
Reagles was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
De'avrndre Crawford
De'avrndre Crawford, 3800 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle).
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. John
Jacob J. John, 500 block of Fairview Creek, Waterford, fail to cause child to attend school (1st offense), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Enrique Mendoza
Enrique Mendoza, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Austin S. Reagles
Austin S. Reagles, 5500 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Denise L. Wolfe
Denise L. Wolfe, 1000 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Steven M. Rempala
Steven M. Rempala, 2300 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Robert P. Tallman
Robert P. Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demarion B. Tucker
Demarion B. Tucker, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.