Racine man accused of choking woman after he connected with another woman via PlayStation

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of choking and slapping a woman over an argument involving a video game console.

Austin S. Reagles, 33, of the 5500 block of Marboro Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to a residence on Marboro Drive for an assault. A man, later identified as Reagles, was standing near a car and then retreated into the residence. A woman stepped out of the car and was crying, saying she had been hit and wanted Reagles arrested.

She said that Reagles added an unknown woman on his PlayStation account. She confronted him about it.

She then threw the PlayStation to the ground, after which Reagles allegedly slammed her into the ground and choked her. He then slapped her across the face and yelled profanities at her multiple times. She had red marks to her cheek and neck.

Officers entered the residence to try and speak with Reagles, but he locked himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out, saying he was not going to jail.

He was later arrested at his place of employment and taken to jail.

Reagles was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.