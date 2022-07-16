 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of child sexual assaults over five-year period

RACINE — A 50-year-old Racine man has been accused of multiple child sexual assaults spanning from 2016 to 2021.

Paul Allen Puchter, of the 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, was charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to a criminal complaint, Puchter was a trusted adult of the family of a child who reported assaults. Reported assault allegedly dated back to September 2016.

Puchter has an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom scheduled for Monday.

