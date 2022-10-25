Racine man accused of breaking into woman's house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun.

Bruce E. Rogers Jr., 34, of the 1500 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, intimidation of a victim and possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was flagged down by a woman who was crying and said Rogers had broken into her house, assaulted her then stole her phone and gun.

Officers then went to her residence to ensure it was safe before she elaborated further on what happened. She said she received a lot of calls from Rogers because he wanted to pick up some of his belongings and he was becoming impatient with her. She then got a notification from her doorbell camera that he was outside. He then broke a window and texted her not to worry because he was already inside the residence.

When she arrived home, she saw that he had already removed his TV from the residence and was headed back inside. He said he did not mean to break her window, but then headbutted her and held her to the ground. He grabbed her phone and said, “Ain’t nobody calling (expletive).” He then left with her phone as well as her handgun.

Shortly afterward, officers were sent back to her residence due to Rogers arriving again. He was located in the basement and taken into custody.

He admitted to breaking the window but claimed it was an accident. He also admitted to headbutting the woman and taking her gun. He said he took it after she got it from her bedroom during their confrontation. The gun was later found in his vehicle.

Rogers was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.