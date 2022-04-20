Racine man accused of breaking into multiple storage units, stealing three TVs, lawn mower

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into multiple storage units and stealing three TVs and a lawn mower.
Jason F. Jones, 43, of the 1600 block of Packard Avenue, has been charged with a felony count of burglary, 22 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, six misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, three misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked building and a misdemeanor count of theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to Store Here Self Storage, 1220 Mound Ave., for a storage unit that had been burglarized.
Upon arrival, an officer met with a woman who rented the burglarized storage unit. She said she found the unit’s door damaged and three TVs and a lawn mower were stolen. An officer noticed that her storage was not the only one that was burglarized, noticing an additional five units that had been damaged around the lock.
The manager said that anyone with a storage locker gets a unique code that is used to enter the facility and a computer tracks the code’s use. Two renters said they believed Jones was involved in the burglary. They said Jones helped them move items into their unit on April 6 and that he knew the access code.
The manager provided surveillance video that showed Jones exiting a vehicle and going into the storage storage unit. He is then seen returning to the car with a cart that had a lawn mower and a mattress.
Jones was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Jason F. Jones
Jason F. Jones, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, burglary (room), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, misdemeanor bail jumping.