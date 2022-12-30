Racine man accused of breaking into multiple cars and assaulting a man in the same night

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into multiple cars and assaulting a man in the same night.

Shawn Wiskerchen

Wiskerchen

Shawn T. Wiskerchen, 27, of the 3300 block of Pierce Boulevard, was charged with felony counts of substantial battery and attempted burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of attempted theft, disorderly conduct, entry into a locked vehicle, theft and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 5, an officer was sent to a residence in the 2100 block of Blaine Avenue for an assault. It was advised that a man tried to steal from a car and a fight ensued.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he and his wife heard someone outside their home and he went to confront him. The man was digging through his vehicle, attempting to steal things. A physical struggle ensued with both throwing punches. The suspect lost a yellow hoodie, hat and his sandals before running toward 21st Street.

The officer noticed the man had a significant laceration to the back of his head and had scrapes on his left shoulder, right elbow and right big toe. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and needed nine staples to close the wound to his head.

On the driveway were several items, which included a purse with magazines, a purse with a gold zipper, a Gucci style purse, a white charger, unidentified pills, a pocket knife, a razorblade and a iPhone with a flower case. The only thing the wife recognized was the pocket knife.

Officers were then sent to a residence in the 3300 block of Pierce Boulevard as a woman claimed her boyfriend, Wiskerchen, was jumped in “Rubberville.” Officers spoke to Wiskerchen who was missing his black sandals and one of his black socks which the officer noticed was at the Blaine Avenue address.

He said he was jumped by four unknown people in the “Rubberville” area. He had several fresh injuries and matched the description of the suspect the couple gave earlier.

His girlfriend said he left hours ago to get cigarettes and had taken her phone with him. Officers pinged her phone and learned it was the one with the flower case at the other address.

Another officer went to a residence in the 2000 block of Hayes Avenue at 6:38 a.m. for a report that a woman’s Jeep had been broken into. She said cash, a purse, perfume and AirPod Pro headphones were stolen. The total value was around $450 and the damages to the Jeep would cost $1,780 to repair.

An investigator conducted an investigation and noticed the residence on Hayes Avenue was only two blocks away from the one on Blaine Avenue. Surveillance video showed Wiskerchen putting pressure on the passenger window and pulling the mirror. It was also learned that the woman used her “find my device” feature and saw the last location of her AirPods was at Wiskerchen’s residence.

The investigator spoke to Wiskerchen at the Racine County Jail and he admitted to breaking into the vehicle at Blaine Avenue but denied all other allegations. He said he would have broken into more vehicles if he had not been caught.

Wiskerchen was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

