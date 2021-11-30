 Skip to main content
Racine man accused of breaking into a house, stabbing man, stealing three TVs

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a house, stabbing a man and stealing three TVs from him.

Davonte M. Carraway, 25, of the 500 block of Shelbourne Court, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct and battery, felony counts of burglary while committing battery on a person, possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to criminal complaints:

At 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2020, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Villa Street for a burglary and damage to property.

Davonte Carraway

Carraway

Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he returned home and saw Carraway smashing the windows of his landlord's car. He confronted him and then Carraway displayed a gun before getting into a car. Upon entering his apartment, the man saw his three-flat screen TVs were missing and the window of his bathroom had been broken into. The total value of the TVs were $966.

At 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 23, an officer was sent to St. Catherine's High School where he met with a man who was assaulted in the 1500 block of Villa Street. There was bruising to the left side of his face, his left eye was swollen and the webbing between his thumb and hand had a cut covered in dried blood. The man said that Carraway attacked him and damaged his property. 

The man took the officer to his residence and the officer noticed blood drops throughout the place and a bloody handprint smeared on the door frame. The bed was flipped and clothes were tossed about in the bedroom. The man said he was dropped off by his sister after being out at a bar. As he entered his residence, he heard a knock at the door coming from Carraway. He then forced his way into the place and threatened to kill the man. The man ran around the dining room table and yelled at Carraway to leave. Carraway then got a knife and cut the man in the hand. He then kicked the man two times while he was on the ground.

Carraway was given $7,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

