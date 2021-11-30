Racine man accused of breaking into a house, stabbing man, stealing three TVs

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a house, stabbing a man and stealing three TVs from him.
Davonte M. Carraway, 25, of the 500 block of Shelbourne Court, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct and battery, felony counts of burglary while committing battery on a person, possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to criminal complaints:
At 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2020, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Villa Street for a burglary and damage to property.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he returned home and saw Carraway smashing the windows of his landlord's car. He confronted him and then Carraway displayed a gun before getting into a car. Upon entering his apartment, the man saw his three-flat screen TVs were missing and the window of his bathroom had been broken into. The total value of the TVs were $966.
At 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 23, an officer was sent to St. Catherine's High School where he met with a man who was assaulted in the 1500 block of Villa Street. There was bruising to the left side of his face, his left eye was swollen and the webbing between his thumb and hand had a cut covered in dried blood. The man said that Carraway attacked him and damaged his property.
The man took the officer to his residence and the officer noticed blood drops throughout the place and a bloody handprint smeared on the door frame. The bed was flipped and clothes were tossed about in the bedroom. The man said he was dropped off by his sister after being out at a bar. As he entered his residence, he heard a knock at the door coming from Carraway. He then forced his way into the place and threatened to kill the man. The man ran around the dining room table and yelled at Carraway to leave. Carraway then got a knife and cut the man in the hand. He then kicked the man two times while he was on the ground.
Carraway was given $7,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 29
Today's mugshots: Nov. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Justin J Cervera
Justin J Cervera, 2800 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Vallen M Coleman
Vallen M Coleman, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Xavier R Scott
Xavier R Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), attempt second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).
Eugene Taylor
Eugene Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Rodney L Christmas
Rodney L Christmas, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Esa M Coffelt
Esa M Coffelt, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
George N Cook
George N Cook, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Israel Antonio Olivero
Israel Antonio Olivero, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
John H Richmond Jr.
John H Richmond Jr., 2800 block of Donna Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Pauline M Rider
Pauline M Rider, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenny R Smith Jr.
Kenny R Smith Jr., 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert V Swearengen Sr.
Robert V (aka Big Head) Swearengen Sr., 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Antonia D Taborn
Antonia D Taborn, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Roman Zuniga
Juan Roman Zuniga, 1100 block of 17th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Hubert L Bell
Hubert L Bell, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams).