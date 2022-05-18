Racine man accused of breaking into a car and stealing a credit and debit card

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a car and stealing both a credit and a debit card in Mount Pleasant two months ago.
Theodore Kern, 47, of the 600 block of 10th Street, was charged with four felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain, nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card for less than $2,500 and misdemeanor counts of attempt fraudulent use of a financial transaction card for less than $2,500 and theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 29, an officer was sent to a residence on Warwick Way in Mount Pleasant and met with a woman who said her car had been rummaged through and her wallet was missing. She said her wallet contained a credit and debit card, and she said that both had been used at a Kwik Trip.
Warwick Way is located immediately east of The Summit Restaurant and about two blocks west of where Highway 20 passes over the Pike River.
The officer obtained surveillance video from the Kwik Trip and found that a man had spent $116.36 with the woman's cards between 3:45 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. He tried to make another purchase at 9:37 a.m., but the cards were cancelled at this time.
An investigator learned of a different police call where a man, identified as Kern, was attempting to break into vehicles on March 29. The description of Kern matched up with the man seen in the surveillance video.
Kern was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
