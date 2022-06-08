Racine man accused of breaking a woman's wrist during a bridal shower at Pritchard Park

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking a woman's wrist at a bridal shower.

Paul J. Burdick, 37, of the 2000 block of Green Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:53 p.m. on May 28, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to Pritchard Park at 2800 Ohio Street for an assault. It was advised a man pushed down a woman and possibly broke her wrist.

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to a man who said that he and his family had rented a pavilion at the park for a bridal shower. While setting up, he approached a man, later identified as Burdick, who was sitting on one of the tables in the pavilion and asked him to move to another table. Burdick then stood up, jumped over the table and pushed a woman to the ground before leaving in his vehicle.

The deputy spoke to the woman who was being treated in an ambulance. She had a splint on her left wrist and a small cut on top of her head. She said she believed her wrist was broken. She said Burdick used profane language toward her before the assault.

It was confirmed at the hospital that her wrist was broken.

Burdick was given a $500 cash bond and a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0