Racine man accused of blowing through six stop signs in police chase

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of blowing through six stop signs during a police chase and having marijuana on him.
Giovanni L. Rivera, 21, of the 2000 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:52 a.m. on Friday, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was traveling near the intersection of Racine and 22nd streets when he saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.
The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens as the vehicle fled northbound on Mead Street. The car then turned off all its lights and continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed. It failed to stop for six different stop signs. The pursuit was terminated after four-fifths of a mile.
An officer checked the area and noticed a man walking on the sidewalk around one block north of 17th Street.
He then saw the vehicle from the pursuit and noticed the man appeared to be walking away from it.
A search of the vehicle yielded a license for Rivera, and the man who was seen walking was identified as Rivera and arrested. Inside the vehicle was a baggie of marijuana weighing 3.9 grams.
Rivera was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher R. Nelson
Christopher R. Nelson, Beloit, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Dale K. Capps
Dale K. Capps, 200 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben J. Murray
Ruben J. Murray, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Blaine E. Nash
Blaine E. Nash, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rahe T. Reed
Rahe T. Reed, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Giovanni L. Rivera
Giovanni L. Rivera, 2000 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Kevin Cisneros
Kevin Cisneros, Round Lake, Illinois, fraud on taxicab, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James C. Conner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James C. Conner, Beloit, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Megan M. Jones
Megan M. Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas A. Mikulance
Thomas A. Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.