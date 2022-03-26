Racine man accused of blowing through six stop signs in police chase

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of blowing through six stop signs during a police chase and having marijuana on him.

Giovanni L. Rivera, 21, of the 2000 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:52 a.m. on Friday, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was traveling near the intersection of Racine and 22nd streets when he saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens as the vehicle fled northbound on Mead Street. The car then turned off all its lights and continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed. It failed to stop for six different stop signs. The pursuit was terminated after four-fifths of a mile.

An officer checked the area and noticed a man walking on the sidewalk around one block north of 17th Street.

He then saw the vehicle from the pursuit and noticed the man appeared to be walking away from it.

A search of the vehicle yielded a license for Rivera, and the man who was seen walking was identified as Rivera and arrested. Inside the vehicle was a baggie of marijuana weighing 3.9 grams.

Rivera was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

