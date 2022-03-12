Racine man accused of biting a minor's cheek and trying to break his arms

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of biting a minor’s cheek and trying to break his arms.

Howard L. White Jr., 42, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, has been charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 18, an officer was sent to a residence in the 200 block of Howland Ave. for a 911 hang-up call.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a child under the age of 15 who said that he called the police for his mother because White put his hands on her. He tried to help his mom get away from White. White then grabbed his arms and bent them in an apparent attempt to break them before biting him on the right cheek.

The officer then spoke to the child’s mother, who said that she was arguing with White over him losing her keys and then he began to push her. He did this two or three times before she asked her son to call the police. White then allegedly punched her in the face. The officer noticed she had dried blood on her face and a swollen upper lip.

White was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.