RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after he was found bloodied after reportedly beating up a woman acquaintance. 

Richard Hernandez, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 7:46 p.m. Monday, Racine Police were dispatched to Hernandez's residence after police received several anonymous calls reporting a disturbance there.

When an officer arrived, he was met at the door by Hernandez, who reportedly had blood on his hands and clothes. Inside the home, a "large amount of blood" was found on the bedroom mattress.

The officer reported that he met with a female victim, who said Hernandez had punched her and kicked her in the face "numerous times" and had cut her chin with a knife. 

As of Tuesday night, Hernandez remained in custody at the County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Alyssa Mauk

