Racine man accused of beating a woman with a hockey stick

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of beating a woman with a hockey stick.
Larry E. Goodwin Sr., 61, of the 1100 block of Villa Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:22 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1100 block of Villa St. for a man striking a woman in the head.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a witness who said Goodwin struck a woman in the head several times with a hockey stick. The officer then spoke to the woman who said that she got into an argument with Goodwin and he hit her in the head around 3-4 times.
Goodwin was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Dec. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 12
Today's mugshots: Oct. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Grimaldi R Figueroa Colon
Grimaldi R Figueroa Colon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Leonardo D Garcia Jr.
Leonardo D Garcia Jr., Cudahy, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Nicole T Nelson
Nicole T Nelson, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
Esa M Coffelt
Esa M Coffelt, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Larry E Goodwin Sr.
Larry E Goodwin Sr., 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Lewis L Jones
Lewis L Jones, 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer.