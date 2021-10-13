Racine man accused of beating a woman with a hockey stick

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of beating a woman with a hockey stick.

Larry E. Goodwin Sr., 61, of the 1100 block of Villa Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:22 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1100 block of Villa St. for a man striking a woman in the head.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a witness who said Goodwin struck a woman in the head several times with a hockey stick. The officer then spoke to the woman who said that she got into an argument with Goodwin and he hit her in the head around 3-4 times.

Goodwin was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Dec. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.