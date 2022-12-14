Racine man accused of assaulting and strangling a woman, threatening her daughter

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting and strangling a woman. He also allegedly threatened to have her daughter sexually assaulted.

Peter V. DeRose, 35, of the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue for a report of civil trouble.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who said that DeRose threatened to kill her and was still in the residence. Officers found him hiding behind a wooden curtain and air mattress in the basement. He was detained.

As DeRose was being escorted out, he told an officer that if he did not have a badge on he would "(expletive) him up."

Officers then spoke to the woman again who said that, on Sunday, DeRose and she got into an argument. He grabbed a wooden broom and hit her twice with the handle. He then held a pair of scissors to her neck. He also held up a lighter and said "I'll set you (expletives) on fire."

The next day, the two argued again and he threw a spray bottle at her and struck her in the head. He then yelled at her that he wished she was dead and that he was going to have her daughter sexually assaulted. He then choked her to the point where she said she felt like her eyes were going to pop out. He then left but came back and pushed her across the kitchen. He grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it at her, then held it to her forehead and pretended he was going to carve something into it.

He then pushed her into the living room and said "you're going to pay my (expletive) phone bill." As the two sat on the couch, he pulled up the payment process on his phone while she texted 911.

DeRose was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 13, 2022 Today's mugshots: Dec. 13 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Peter V. DeRose NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Peter (aka Jarette York) V. DeRose, 2000 block of Arlington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon). Charnele L. Evans Charnele L. Evans, 2300 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500). Matthew J. Konwent Matthew J. Konwent, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft. Peter Goodman Peter Goodman, 5100 block of Pine Tree Circle, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Likeesha R. Harris Likeesha R. Harris, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. Tahjazee M. Johnson Callier Tahjazee M. Johnson Callier, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lashunda R. McNeal Lashunda R. McNeal, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC. Kevin L. Skilling Kevin L. Skilling, Beloit, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Shilonda D. Williams Shilonda (aka Tutu) D. Williams, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.