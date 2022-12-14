 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Racine man accused of assaulting and strangling a woman, threatening her daughter

  • 0

Mars Rover Catches , First Ever Recording , of Martian Dust Devil . 'The Independent' reports that NASA's Mars rover has recorded the sound of a dust devil on the surface of the red planet. The rover's microphone happened to be recording when a spinning tower of red dust passed directly over…

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting and strangling a woman. He also allegedly threatened to have her daughter sexually assaulted.

Peter DeRose

DeRose

Peter V. DeRose, 35, of the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue for a report of civil trouble.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who said that DeRose threatened to kill her and was still in the residence. Officers found him hiding behind a wooden curtain and air mattress in the basement. He was detained.

As DeRose was being escorted out, he told an officer that if he did not have a badge on he would "(expletive) him up."

People are also reading…

Officers then spoke to the woman again who said that, on Sunday, DeRose and she got into an argument. He grabbed a wooden broom and hit her twice with the handle. He then held a pair of scissors to her neck. He also held up a lighter and said "I'll set you (expletives) on fire."

The next day, the two argued again and he threw a spray bottle at her and struck her in the head. He then yelled at her that he wished she was dead and that he was going to have her daughter sexually assaulted. He then choked her to the point where she said she felt like her eyes were going to pop out. He then left but came back and pushed her across the kitchen. He grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it at her, then held it to her forehead and pretended he was going to carve something into it.

He then pushed her into the living room and said "you're going to pay my (expletive) phone bill." As the two sat on the couch, he pulled up the payment process on his phone while she texted 911.

DeRose was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK's only polar bear celebrates first birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News