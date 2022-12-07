Racine man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting an kidnapping a woman.

Ildefonso Hernandez

Hernandez

Ildefonso A. Hernandez, 21, of the 2900 block of 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment in addition to a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Princess Place for a man and woman fighting in the front yard.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who said she and her friend went out that night and when they got back her friend stayed outside. She then heard tires screeching and a car pulled up. Hernandez got out and began arguing with her friend. He then grabbed her hair and hit her in the face.

She tried to run to the front door but Hernandez caught up to her and threw her to the ground. He then threw her over his shoulder and carried her to the car and fled.

An officer was able to review doorbell video that showed the woman running up to the door crying and telling Hernandez to stop. She ripped open the screen door and yelled to her friend, but then Hernandez grabbed her by the hair and yanked her back. He then throws her over his shoulder, carries her to the car and leaves.

Officers surrounded Hernandez's residence and ordered everyone to exit.

Hernandez came out first, then another man and then finally the woman he kidnapped. She had a bruise on her chin, abrasions on her chin and elbow, and a scratch along the back of her neck.

She said the scratch was from when Hernandez ripped a gold chain off her neck.

She said that, prior to officers' arrival, Hernandez had pulled her out of the car and caused her to hit her head on something. She said she did not get out of the vehicle when they arrived because she was scared and she could not call the police because he took her phone. 

When investigators spoke to Hernandez, he claimed the woman had been communicating with him in an attempt to meet up with him. When asked to unlock his phone to show the contents of the messages, he refused. The woman showed her side of the messages and nothing showed she was trying to meet up with him.

Hernandez was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

