Racine man accused of assaulting an officer, causing officer to need stitches

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting an officer, causing the officer to need stitches.
Michael J. Curiel, 49, of the 1800 block of Parkland Court, was charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Parkland Court for a domestic assault complaint.
Upon arrival, a sergeant spoke with a woman and was allowed to enter the residence. Upon entry, Curiel appeared out of the hallway and yelled "Alright! Bring it!" He then ducked into the kitchen briefly and came back out with a large kitchen knife. He then walked towards and officer with his hands up before putting them back towards his waist and up again. He refused the officer's commands so the officer tried to decentralize him. Curiel then struck the officer in the face and caused a laceration that needed three stitches to close.
Curiel was eventually taken into custody and when interviewed he apologized and said he is not the type to fight with police. He said he did not know cops were in his house but did admit to arming himself with a knife.
The woman told an officer that she and Curiel had been drinking and he did not like the way she was talking to him so he struck her in the face. She then fell off the barstool and had a considerable limp that required her to go to the hospital.
Curiel was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 14
Today's mugshots: Dec. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael A Cantwell
Michael A Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael J Curiel
Michael J Curiel, 1800 block of Parkland Court, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Shaquell M Daniel
Shaquell M Daniel, 58900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal trespass, felony bail jumping.
Donnie J Maynor
Donnie J Maynor, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael J Parrett
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael J Parrett, 2400 block of Six Mile Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, removal of a major part of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kari L Pavia
Kari L Pavia, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert V Swearengen Sr.
Robert (aka Big Head) V Swearengen Sr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).