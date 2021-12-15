Racine man accused of assaulting an officer, causing officer to need stitches

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting an officer, causing the officer to need stitches.

Michael J. Curiel, 49, of the 1800 block of Parkland Court, was charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Parkland Court for a domestic assault complaint.

Upon arrival, a sergeant spoke with a woman and was allowed to enter the residence. Upon entry, Curiel appeared out of the hallway and yelled "Alright! Bring it!" He then ducked into the kitchen briefly and came back out with a large kitchen knife. He then walked towards and officer with his hands up before putting them back towards his waist and up again. He refused the officer's commands so the officer tried to decentralize him. Curiel then struck the officer in the face and caused a laceration that needed three stitches to close.

Curiel was eventually taken into custody and when interviewed he apologized and said he is not the type to fight with police. He said he did not know cops were in his house but did admit to arming himself with a knife.

The woman told an officer that she and Curiel had been drinking and he did not like the way she was talking to him so he struck her in the face. She then fell off the barstool and had a considerable limp that required her to go to the hospital.

Curiel was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

