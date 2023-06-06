RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman and repeatedly harassing her and her family.

Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr., 34, of the 300 block of North Memorial Drive, was charged with 16 felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of substantial battery, felony counts of burglary committing battery on a person, robbery with use of force, stalking resulting in bodily harm and attempting to flee or elude an officer, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:40 a.m. on April 1, an officer was sent to the emergency room at All Staints-St. Mary’s Medical after a report of an assault.

A woman reportedly said that Wilder-Lackey entered her home through an open window and assaulted her.

The complaint said that when the woman went to her car to drive herself to the hospital, she noticed a brick had been thrown through her windshield.

The woman reportedly suffered a brain bleed and had a tooth knocked loose.

At 12:48 a.m. May 21, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue after a report of a vehicle being vandalized.

The woman who had reported the assault accused Wilder-Lackey of breaking her vehicle’s windshield again.

The woman’s mother later called and reported that a rock had been thrown through the window of her home in the 5200 block of Marboro Drive.

When officers arrived, they saw a small, fresh cut to her forehead, and broken glass in her hair, on the bed and on floor.

At 6:08 a.m. May 23, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue.

According to the complaint, Wilder-Lackey allegedly had attacked the woman, pointed a gun at her and had texted her boyfriend that he was going to kill him.

Officers made contact with the woman at an a restaurant and saw blood coming from her ear.

The woman reportedly said Wilder-Lackey punched her in the head three times, and stole her iPhone and backpack before driving away.

Officers saw Wilder-Lackey’s vehicle and initiated a stop.

However, the complaint said that when officers told Wilder-Lackey that he would be detained, he allegedly drove away on Kewaunee Street.

Police were summoned to the 1000 block of Hagerer Street after residents said they saw Wilder-Lackey entering a home through the rear door.

According to the complain, one of the residents of the apartment unit said Wilder-Lackey broke into their home and that told him to leave but he refused.

The residents of the apartment reportedly locked themselves in the bathroom until the police were able to detain Wilder-Lackey.

Wilder-Lackey was given a $200,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court and had a preliminary hearing May 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 25, 2023 Today's mugshots: May 25 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Rachel M. Rodriguez Rachel M. Rodriguez, 1700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (business setting), misdemeanor bail jumping. Lennardo R. Sanders Lennardo R. Sanders, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC. Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr. Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr., 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer. Cortez G. Harris Cortez G. Harris, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments). Vincenzo A. Puleo Vincenzo A. Puleo, Wyandotte, Michigan, invasion of privacy. Antwan S. Morgan Antwan S. Morgan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain). Tyrik J. Bean Tyrik J. Bean, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC. Tamara Rene Borneman Tamara Rene Borneman, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct. Quatrion L. Morens Quatrion L. Morens, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense with minor child in vehicle), felony bail jumping. Derreece C. Perkins Derreece C. Perkins, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.