Racine man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her phone

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman and then stealing her phone.
Gregory Bernard Cotton, 34, of the 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 19, an officer was sent to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she and Cotton got into a fight after he tried to fight her ex-boyfriend.
She told him she wanted to leave, but he kept telling her he would not let her leave. Eventually, she got him to agree to walk with her. She then tried to get in contact with someone at a residence in the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue to get away from him, and he got upset and assaulted her.
He allegedly punched her nine times and kicked her twice. He then grabbed her phone and left.
Cotton was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Cotton has a lengthy criminal history in Racine County including a 2020 conviction for theft, 2018 conviction for possession of narcotics, battery by prisoners in 2016, burglary in 2010, battery and intimidation of a victim in 2009, and battery in 2008.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anjelito W. Woods
Anjelito W. Woods, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory Bernard Cotton
Gregory (aka Jezzy-Mac) Bernard Cotton, 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery.
Charellis D. Mayhall
Charellis D. Mayhall, 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Adam A. Nardi
Adam A. Nardi, 1100 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey A. Ouellette
Jeffrey A. Ouellette, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration), manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Rebecca L. Price
Rebecca L. Price, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Scottie A. Senda
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scottie A. Senda, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morningstar Thomas
Morningstar Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.
Jacob S. Krueger
Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Trent J. Chones
Trent J. Chones, 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).