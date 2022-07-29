Racine man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her phone

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman and then stealing her phone.

Gregory Bernard Cotton, 34, of the 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 19, an officer was sent to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she and Cotton got into a fight after he tried to fight her ex-boyfriend.

She told him she wanted to leave, but he kept telling her he would not let her leave. Eventually, she got him to agree to walk with her. She then tried to get in contact with someone at a residence in the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue to get away from him, and he got upset and assaulted her.

He allegedly punched her nine times and kicked her twice. He then grabbed her phone and left.

Cotton was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Cotton has a lengthy criminal history in Racine County including a 2020 conviction for theft, 2018 conviction for possession of narcotics, battery by prisoners in 2016, burglary in 2010, battery and intimidation of a victim in 2009, and battery in 2008.