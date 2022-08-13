 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing around $13,000 from her

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman and stealing around $13,000 from her.

Charles Famous

Famous

Charles M. Famous, 33, of the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, was charged with nine felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000 and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to an apartment in the 3200 block of Wood Road for a domestic incident, that a woman was assaulted by Famous.

Upon arrival, a sergeant met with the woman who said she and Famous got into an argument over money and shopping, which resulted in him becoming angry and assaultive. He grabbed her by the neck and choked her, ripped off her weave, pushed her into a corner, smashed her iPhone 12 and then stole her purse, keys and money. She said he took around $13,000 from her. She had a bump on the right side of her neck and a cut on her upper lip.

Inside the bathtub was the damaged iPhone 12, damaged make up items and a broken mirror. She said that Famous told her he would kill her like Brittany Booker, a reference to the Racine mother shot and killed April 24, allegedly by a man with a history of domestic violence.

Famous was found by the Kenosha Police Department near his mother's house. He had $3,940 on him as well as several sets of keys. He claimed the money belonged to him. He admitted to getting into an argument with the woman, but said she pushed him and that is why he threw her phone. He denied putting his hands on her, taking her purse and claimed her phone was already broken.

Famous was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

