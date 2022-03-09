Racine man accused of assaulting a woman and her father, caused the woman to require staples to close wound on head

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman and her father, causing the woman to need staples to close a wound on her forehead.

Kenneth M. Blackman, 25, of the 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:30 a.m. Monday, an officer was sent to a residence on Kentucky Street for a fight.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman whose face was covered in blood and was yelling “Please help!” The officer entered the residence and saw a man bear-hugging a younger man, with the older man saying “he attacked her.” The younger man, later identified as Blackman, was covered in blood.

The older man was identified as the woman’s father, and he said that Blackman frequently assaults his daughter. He got a call from her and answered it but she did not say anything. He decided to drive over to her residence and saw her frantically waving at him through the window. He then ran into the house and told Blackman that he needed to leave. Blackman then got in his face before he was pushed back. He then swung at the man and hit him on the left side of his head. The officer noticed a golf-ball sized lump.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she needed six staples to close a 3-inch laceration on her forehead. She said that Blackman was at her house and refusing to leave, so she called her parents. When they arrived, he allegedly “lost it,” punching her several times and grabbing her by the hair.

Blackman said the woman was “causing a scene” earlier and she called her parents to “set him up.” He said he never touched her and she got injured from falling while drunk.

Blackman was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.