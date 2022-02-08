 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of assaulting a mother and her child

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a mother and her child.

Juleius Taylor

Taylor

Juleius D. Taylor, 26, of the 1500 block of North Street, was charged with three felony count of bail jumping, a felony count of physical abuse of child intentionally causing harm, two felony counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:42 a.m. on May 26, officers were sent to the 1500 block of North Street for a call from what sounded like a juvenile who said her mother was being attacked by a man.

Upon arrival, an officer was met by several children and a woman on the floor in the dining room. A minor said that Taylor came into the house and began fighting her mom.

A few minutes later, the minor said she saw Taylor entering the house and yelling. He then punched her mom in the face several times. Taylor then grabbed and placed his arms around the mother's neck and threw her to the ground. Once her mom landed on the floor, the minor ran to Taylor to defend her. Taylor then punched the minor in the face twice.

Taylor was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16 and a competency hearing set for March 8, both at at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

