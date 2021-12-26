Racine man accused of arson, breaking into a building

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of arson and breaking into a building.
Damon D. Muhammad Jr., 30, of the 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of arson of a building, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the 4200 block of Kinzie Avenue for a burglary. It was advised that a woman had seen a man inside her home and the suspect was possibly heading west.
Officers found the man, identified as Muhammad, leaving the backyard of a residence in the 4200 block of Kinzie Avenue through a damaged fence. An officer then spoke to the woman who said she recently bought the home and had family members arrive to begin work on the home.
She entered the front door and saw Muhammad in the kitchen. She yelled at him, asking why he was in her home, but he did not reply.
The officer spoke to her husband and the two walked through the home to see if anything had been damaged or stolen. The access door to the garage was damaged and there was a pile of burnt material.
On the patio, there was what appeared to be the base of a fire along with another large pile of burnt material and ash. There was a broken storm door window that appeared to have surrounding trim and caulking burned away.
There were black marks above the window and burnt wood around the door frame. Inside the home, the thermostat was turned up to 80 degrees and the oven was moved from the wall and was turned on high with the door open.
Muhammad was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 21
Today's mugshots: Dec. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alphonso D. Hansbrough
Alphonso D. Hansbrough, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher M. Mantes
Christopher M. Mantes, 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ian Thomas William Mozee
Ian Thomas William Mozee, 100 block of Steeplechase Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Damon D. Muhammad Jr.
Damon D. Muhammad Jr., 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, arson of building, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Chase Pissard
Chase Pissard, 7900 block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Mariah S. Snowden
Mariah S. Snowden, 1300 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct.
Joseph G. Vasquez
Joseph G. Vasquez, 2600 block of Johnson Road, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lloyd D. Brooks
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lloyd D. Brooks, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Paul E. Braun Jr.
Paul E. Braun Jr., 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sara R. Domogalla
Sara R. Domogalla, 2100 block of 90th Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shiquisha M. Hampton
Shiquisha M. Hampton, 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, battery to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.