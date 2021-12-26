Racine man accused of arson, breaking into a building

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of arson and breaking into a building.

Damon D. Muhammad Jr., 30, of the 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of arson of a building, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the 4200 block of Kinzie Avenue for a burglary. It was advised that a woman had seen a man inside her home and the suspect was possibly heading west.

Officers found the man, identified as Muhammad, leaving the backyard of a residence in the 4200 block of Kinzie Avenue through a damaged fence. An officer then spoke to the woman who said she recently bought the home and had family members arrive to begin work on the home.

She entered the front door and saw Muhammad in the kitchen. She yelled at him, asking why he was in her home, but he did not reply.

The officer spoke to her husband and the two walked through the home to see if anything had been damaged or stolen. The access door to the garage was damaged and there was a pile of burnt material.

On the patio, there was what appeared to be the base of a fire along with another large pile of burnt material and ash. There was a broken storm door window that appeared to have surrounding trim and caulking burned away.

There were black marks above the window and burnt wood around the door frame. Inside the home, the thermostat was turned up to 80 degrees and the oven was moved from the wall and was turned on high with the door open.

Muhammad was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.