Racine man accused of a stabbing and multiple assaults dating back to May

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of a stabbing and multiple assaults dating back to May. He was taken into custody Sunday.
Michael Lee Cunningham, 36, of the 1700 block of Center Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting an officer.
An initial court appearance via Zoom was set for Tuesday.
According to criminal complaints:
Violence in May
On May 30, an officer was sent to a Community Oriented Policing house to speak to a woman about an assault that happened the day before.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the woman who said that at 3 a.m. on May 29, she and her fiancé were at the home of Cunningham and his girlfriend in the 1700 block of Center Street.
They were drinking and gambling and her fiancé ended up winning all of the money, causing Cunningham to get upset. He told them they were not allowed to leave until he got his money back. When her fiancé refused, Cunningham slapped her. He then armed himself with a glass beer bottle and told him "What you gonna do? I slapped your (expletive)!"
People are also reading…
He then released his two dogs to bite them.
She received medical attention and showed the officer paperwork stating she suffered an abrasion to her right cornea and needed medication. She had a broken blood vessel in her left eye in addition to abrasions on her left knee and right elbow.
Stabbed nine times
On June 13, officers were sent to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th Street for a man that had been in a fight and was bleeding heavily from his head. There was a large amount of blood. Cunningham was considered a suspect.
Officers located the bleeding man in his apartment and saw there was a large amount of blood in the home.
is upper torso was covered in fresh blood and he had a towel wrapped around his head with blood soaking through. He initially did not want to be seen by rescue, but ultimately was transported for treatment.
He had nine stab wound injuries to his head, shoulder and left arm.
He had to get staples in his head to stop the bleeding. He said that Cunningham struck him over the head with a bottle, causing him to stumble backwards and fall into a glass cabinet.
Arrest
Cunningham was taken into custody Sunday.
He was reported to have been on the 1700 block of Center Street, and police were called because he was considered to be an "unwanted party." Police found him inside a residence.
Officers said that, as they tried to arrest him, Cunningham pulled away and refused to comply with orders before being taken into custody.
Once inside a police wagon, he allegedly yelled at and swore at officers, who reported they could "smell the odor of intoxicants on his (Cunningham's) breath."
According to a complaint filed Monday, "Cunningham was transported to the hospital for medical clearance. While inside the hospital room, he become upset and would kick and stomp on the wheelchair foot pedals almost damaging them. Cunningham continued to cause a disturbance inside the hospital by yelling and kicking the foot pedals on the wheelchair. Cunningham also continued to swear at officers."
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Amera A. Alaam
Amera A. Alaam, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Lee Cunningham
Michael Lee Cunningham, 1700 block of Center Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, substantial battery.
Stephon D. Currie
Stephon D. Currie, North Chicago, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Amil Little
Amil Little, Wadsworth, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Lessette Monrroy
Lessette Monrroy, Zion, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Nucquan L. Thomas
Nucquan L. Thomas, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jamica R. Aliemenious
Jamica R. Aliemenious, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Priscilla J. Armstrong
Priscilla J. Armstrong, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevor O. Best
Trevor O. Best, 4700 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Deshawn S. Coleman Sr.
Deshawn S. Coleman Sr., 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, substantial batter (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie J. Ford Jr.
Jamie J. Ford Jr., 1600 block of State Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Jesse Roberto Fuentes
Jesse Roberto Fuentes, 1600 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Craig L. Grimes
Craig L. Grimes, 3800 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mariah M. Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mariah M. Johnson, 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Julian D. Miller
Julian D. Miller, 4400 block of Meachem Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Douglas E. Rinden
Douglas E. Rinden, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Quirinuis G. Williams
Quirinuis G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.