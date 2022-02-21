Racine man accused of a stabbing and multiple assaults dating back to May

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of a stabbing and multiple assaults dating back to May. He was taken into custody Sunday.

Michael Lee Cunningham, 36, of the 1700 block of Center Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting an officer.

An initial court appearance via Zoom was set for Tuesday.

According to criminal complaints:

Violence in May

On May 30, an officer was sent to a Community Oriented Policing house to speak to a woman about an assault that happened the day before.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the woman who said that at 3 a.m. on May 29, she and her fiancé were at the home of Cunningham and his girlfriend in the 1700 block of Center Street.

They were drinking and gambling and her fiancé ended up winning all of the money, causing Cunningham to get upset. He told them they were not allowed to leave until he got his money back. When her fiancé refused, Cunningham slapped her. He then armed himself with a glass beer bottle and told him "What you gonna do? I slapped your (expletive)!"

He then released his two dogs to bite them.

She received medical attention and showed the officer paperwork stating she suffered an abrasion to her right cornea and needed medication. She had a broken blood vessel in her left eye in addition to abrasions on her left knee and right elbow.

Stabbed nine times

On June 13, officers were sent to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th Street for a man that had been in a fight and was bleeding heavily from his head. There was a large amount of blood. Cunningham was considered a suspect.

Officers located the bleeding man in his apartment and saw there was a large amount of blood in the home.

is upper torso was covered in fresh blood and he had a towel wrapped around his head with blood soaking through. He initially did not want to be seen by rescue, but ultimately was transported for treatment.

He had nine stab wound injuries to his head, shoulder and left arm.

He had to get staples in his head to stop the bleeding. He said that Cunningham struck him over the head with a bottle, causing him to stumble backwards and fall into a glass cabinet.

Arrest

Cunningham was taken into custody Sunday.

He was reported to have been on the 1700 block of Center Street, and police were called because he was considered to be an "unwanted party." Police found him inside a residence.

Officers said that, as they tried to arrest him, Cunningham pulled away and refused to comply with orders before being taken into custody.

Once inside a police wagon, he allegedly yelled at and swore at officers, who reported they could "smell the odor of intoxicants on his (Cunningham's) breath."

According to a complaint filed Monday, "Cunningham was transported to the hospital for medical clearance. While inside the hospital room, he become upset and would kick and stomp on the wheelchair foot pedals almost damaging them. Cunningham continued to cause a disturbance inside the hospital by yelling and kicking the foot pedals on the wheelchair. Cunningham also continued to swear at officers."

