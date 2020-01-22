Racine man accepts plea deal in 2018 fatal shooting of Deshaun Honeycutt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gas station altercation

In the past, Ortiz has argued that he was defending himself on June 25, 2018. That is the night 31-year-old Honeycutt was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a crashed Jeep after a series of gunshots in the 1300 block of Blake Avenue near Ortiz’s home.

Inside the Jeep, officers found a handgun and at least six bullet holes, including one through the rear hatch. They also discovered .40-caliber casings, a live .40-caliber round and marijuana in the area.

Ortiz was developed as a suspect after surveillance footage surfaced of an interaction between him and Honeycutt at a Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Ortiz’s passenger said that he and Ortiz were at the gas station talking to girls when the Jeep, allegedly driven by Honeycutt, pulled in to the gas station, almost striking one of the girls.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Honeycutt enter the station and make a gesture at the Camry driven by Ortiz. Later, the Jeep follows the Camry out of the parking lot. Ortiz’s passenger said the Jeep followed them from the station onto Blake Avenue and stopped in the street near the Camry when they exited.