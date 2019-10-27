{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly abused and disfigured a 10-month-old puppy named Rocky accepted a plea deal in court Friday.

Terrence L. Howard, 44, of the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct as a result of charges filed in June 2018.

On Friday, as part of a plea deal, Howard pleaded no contest to the felony count of mistreatment of animals, according to online court records.

In exchange, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed, but will be considered for sentencing purposes. Prosecutors recommended prison time for Howard, but stood silent on the length of time.

Mistreatment of animals is a class I felony, punishable by up to 3½ years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

‘Screaming in pain’

According to Howard’s criminal complaint:

Witnesses heard the dog “screaming in pain” as Howard beat the puppy with a pipe and children in the area asked witnesses to call the police. When the call was made, witnesses stated that they could see Howard “pounding the dog” with his fists.

Howard told the investigator that he struck the dog on 10 different occasions because the dog would “tear up the trash.” He also admitted that the lacerations to the dog’s head were caused by him hitting the pup with his belt.

Rocky Mug

Rocky

Rocky was given a body condition score of 4 on the Purina Scale, a chart that measures the health and fitness of a dog on a scale from 1-9. The injuries to Rocky’s head are reportedly indicative that he will have permanent disfigurement.

After receiving the necessary medical treatment, Rocky was adopted in July 2018 by a Hales Corners family.

