RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly abused and disfigured a 10-month-old puppy named Rocky accepted a plea deal in court Friday.
Terrence L. Howard, 44, of the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct as a result of charges filed in June 2018.
On Friday, as part of a plea deal, Howard pleaded no contest to the felony count of mistreatment of animals, according to online court records.
In exchange, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed, but will be considered for sentencing purposes. Prosecutors recommended prison time for Howard, but stood silent on the length of time.
Mistreatment of animals is a class I felony, punishable by up to 3½ years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
‘Screaming in pain’
You have free articles remaining.
According to Howard’s criminal complaint:
Witnesses heard the dog “screaming in pain” as Howard beat the puppy with a pipe and children in the area asked witnesses to call the police. When the call was made, witnesses stated that they could see Howard “pounding the dog” with his fists.
Howard told the investigator that he struck the dog on 10 different occasions because the dog would “tear up the trash.” He also admitted that the lacerations to the dog’s head were caused by him hitting the pup with his belt.
Rocky was given a body condition score of 4 on the Purina Scale, a chart that measures the health and fitness of a dog on a scale from 1-9. The injuries to Rocky’s head are reportedly indicative that he will have permanent disfigurement.
After receiving the necessary medical treatment, Rocky was adopted in July 2018 by a Hales Corners family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
[angry] It is beyond time that our courts start treating these offenses as seriously as they deserve! What does it say about a person that would do this to an animal! I cannot understand how even 3 years in prison is enough of a sentence in this case - clearly this person has no regard for other beings and needs a serious amount of seclusion to reflect on their actions, away from the opportunity to inflict any more harm on people or animals!
Vicious piece of garbage. Prison is too good for him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.