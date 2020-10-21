Racine man, 23, charged after allegedly posting pornographic videos without consent of underage teen

RACINE — A Racine man is facing 14 felony charges after he allegedly uploaded two pornographic videos that featured himself and an underage teen girl.

Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 23, of the 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard in Racine, was charged last week with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of publishing sexually explicit images without the consent of a victim under the age of 18, two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of sexual intercourse with a child and four counts of felony bail jumping.

Johnson is already facing felony charges for strangulation/suffocation and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child with use of force, which were filed last year in Waukesha County, after he allegedly forced himself on a girl after promising her money.