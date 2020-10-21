Racine man, 23, charged after allegedly posting pornographic videos without consent of underage teen

RACINE — A Racine man is facing 14 felony charges after he allegedly uploaded two pornographic videos that featured himself and an underage teen girl.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 23, of the 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard in Racine, was charged last week with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of publishing sexually explicit images without the consent of a victim under the age of 18, two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of sexual intercourse with a child and four counts of felony bail jumping.
Johnson is already facing felony charges for strangulation/suffocation and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child with use of force, which were filed last year in Waukesha County, after he allegedly forced himself on a girl after promising her money.
Last year, he was also charged with several crimes after Johnson and another man shot a house with an air rifle in Raymond. He ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property in that case with charges of disorderly conduct and possession of 86 grams of marijuana being dismissed. His sentence included seven months in Racine County Jail plus 12 months of probation.
New charges
The Racine Police Department said it was alerted over the summer to a report that Johnson had uploaded two homemade sex tapes to the website Pornhub that featured an underage teen girl, according to a criminal complaint.
An investigator then acquired warrants and “received various documents and materials” from the website, which showed that the two videos allegedly showing the underage girl were posted by an account associated with Johnson’s date of birth, his name and his phone number, according to the complaint. The videos were also uploaded from a Racine address, the Police Department reported, and included the teenager’s name in the titles of the videos.
Johnson was arrested on Oct. 12, according to police. Two initial appearances in court have been postponed, according to online court records, because Johnson is in “isolation” in the Racine County Jail; units of inmates and/or individuals are placed in isolation when COVID-19 is suspected or confirmed to have had a presence among them.
Bikes, Masks, Main Street
First day of required masks in Racine
Masks on Monday
Masks on Monument Square
Signs at Maria's on Douglas
Walking along Douglas Avenue
Officer Andersen and J.J.
Elbow bump with Officer Andersen
Aldi food market on Monday
Car dealership in a pandemic
Shopping for cleaning products
Leading by example
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.