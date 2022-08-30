Racine man, 23, allegedly tried to sexually assault a child under the age of 15

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to sexually assault a child under the age of 15.

Randy E. Lopez-Agustin, 23, of the 1100 block of N. Memorial Drive, was charged with three felony counts of exposing genitals, felony counts of attempt second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and child enticement and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator took a complaint regarding Lopez-Agustin exposing himself to a child under the age of 15 on three separate occasions.

Lopez-Agustin said he "Maybe accidentally exposed himself to (the child) but never directed it directly to her," before saying "My girlfriend and I are kind of freaky you could say," and do stuff around other people not meant for other people to be able see.

The victim said Lopez-Agustin intentionally exposed himself to her and tried to get her to touch him.

Lopez-Agustin was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.