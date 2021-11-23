Racine man, 20, accused of punching teen outside Rocky Rococo; arrested along with 2 others for gun charges

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three men, one of whom is accused of having assaulted a minor and pointed a gun at her, were arrested after marijuana and guns were allegedly found in their car.

Damontae T. Massie, 20, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged with 20 felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Shaquille O. Stevenson, 26, of the 1800 block of St. Clair Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.

Luther Marcell Pleasant Jr., 21, of the 2100 block of Howe Street, Mount Pleasant, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to criminal complaints:

On Nov. 10, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was sent to a school on the 2300 block of Northwestern Avenue for an assault on a student. It allegedly occurred the day before at Rocky Rococo, 6631 Washington Ave., which is less than a half-mile from Case High School.

Upon arrival, the student said that Massie dropped her off at work at Rocky Rococo; she called her mom to give her a ride home that night. She didn’t answer and then she saw Massie in the back parking lot. She decided to get in the car instead of walking home and he then began to yell at her. He punched her in the chin and she got out and walked home.

Video surveillance from the pizzeria reportedly confirms the timeline of events.

Then on Friday, a Caledonia Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Green Bay Road and Riverbend Drive. The driver was identified as Stevenson, the front passenger as Pleasant and the rear passenger as Massie. The interior of the car had a strong odor of marijuana.

The three were asked to get out of the car and, while being detained, Pleasant admitted he had marijuana in his coat pocket. A baggie with 2.1 grams of marijuana was found. He also said he had a gun on him. A search of the car was conducted and another gun directly in front of where Massie was sitting was found. Massie said at first he did not know about the guns, but later said both Stevenson and Pleasant had pulled out their guns and were showing them to him.

On Saturday, an officer with the Racine Police Department was sent to the area of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard for a report of an ex-boyfriend attempting to shoot a woman.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the woman, the same person who works at Rocky Rococo, who said she left a friend’s house and saw Massie drive by in a black sedan. He then pointed a firearm at her and was saying things to her out of the window.

Massie was given a $10,000 cash bond, and Stevenson and Pleasant were each given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. All have preliminary hearings set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.