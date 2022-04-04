Racine man, 18, accused of attempted homicide in Albert Street shooting

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been charged with attempted homicide in connection a March 20 shooting on Albert Street.

Xavier D. Jackson, 18, of the 1300 block of Maple Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to investigators, Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the North Side for Life (NFL) gang, but the victim is not a member of any gang; the shooters apparently misidentified the 16-year-old when they saw him walking along Albert Street.

Jackson was given a $250,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Video of the shooting, recorded by a nearby home's surveillance system and obtained by The Journal Times, shows the victim walking alongside a 6-year-old child on the north side of Albert Street when a dark-colored van or SUV pulls up next to them. Two individuals get out, with one staying in the street and the other running toward the teen and the child.

The teenager and child both begin to back away moments before muzzle flashes are seen coming from the two individuals who had been in the car. After the teenager was on the ground, the individual who ran up to him moved closer and fired several shots at point-blank range.

The two shooters then get back into their car and flee as others who witnessed the shooting run to help the victim.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday: At 7:27 p.m. on March 20, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Albert Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a teenager who was lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds. He had labored breathing, was losing consciousness and was bleeding from around his back. He was taken to the emergency room and eventually flown by Flight for Life to Children's Hospital Wisconsin in Wauwatosa. He was shot at least seven times; his family later reported he had been shot 10 times.

Investigators searched the area, intending to identify the SUV that had been driven by the suspects. Officers identified it as a 2018 Jeep Compass and were informed that it had been reported stolen to the Lake County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department on March 17.

On March 26, the Kenosha Police Department found the vehicle and said its operator had fled into Racine. Investigators were able to find it in the 1300 block of Maple Street.

The investigators attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled back toward Kenosha.

The Zion, Illinois, Police Department found it and pursued the vehicle until it crashed. The driver was identified as Jackson.

Two others fled from the vehicle and were not able to be found. In Jackson's flight path, officers found a handgun, the same one that Jackson can reportedly be seen brandishing on his Facebook page.

Another firearm was found in the vehicle. Both firearms were reported stolen.

It is believed that Jackson attempted to kill the teenager in a retaliatory shooting, but that Jackson and the other shooter mistakenly identified the teenager as a gang member member of North Side For Life (NFL).

The teenage shooting victim, however, is not a gang member.