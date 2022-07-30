Racine Jail inmate charged with escape for failing to return after being let out for work release

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been charged with escape for allegedly failing to return after being let out for work release more than a year ago. He is now back in custody, online records show.
Samuel Sanchez Sr., 37, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with a felony count of escape.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 12, 2021, a corrections officer assigned at the Racine County Jail noticed that Sanchez failed to report back to the jail as scheduled. He was let out of the facility at 4:45 a.m. that day to go his approved place of employment in Pleasant Prairie. He was scheduled to return at 4:40 p.m.
Several attempts were made to contact Sanchez and his family members via phone, but all came back negative. As of 8:40 p.m., Sanchez was considered AWOL.
On July 27, 2021, a deputy again tried to make contact with Sanchez but got nothing. He spoke with his sister who said she has not seen Sanchez since before he went missing. She said he might still be in town, but was unsure of a location. The deputy then spoke to another inmate who said Sanchez texted him on July 18, 2021, but he has not heard from him since.
Sanchez has a previous conviction for escaping juvenile placement/corrections facility from 2002.
Sanchez was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
A criminal complaint did not state how Sanchez was taken back into custody.
