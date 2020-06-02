Racine issues another curfew 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday

Racine – Mayor Cory Mason has issued another emergency declaration instituting a city wide curfew from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A similar curfew was in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning.
The press release announcing the curfew on stated:
“Again, we are issuing this curfew out of an abundance of caution. Last night was calm, and I appreciate the cooperation of our residents who have marched and demonstrated peacefully, and who have rejected the agitators from outside the community in doing so. The goal is to keep people off of the streets and sidewalks in the nighttime hours,” said Mayor Cory Mason.
Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., it is expected that travel that is on streets and sidewalks is limited to going to your house or your workplace or to attend to personal needs like getting medication from a pharmacy. The order is not requiring businesses to close. Many manufactures and other businesses operate 24 hours. Employees are legally permitted to travel to and from work under this order.
Persons experiencing homelessness or fleeing dangerous domestic situations are also exempt from this order.
No justice, no peace
Sitting in the street
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
We will not be silenced
Say it louder
Love
Washington Avenue
Latinx for black lives
Respect
Monday's protest
Community member's raised fist
Monday's protest
Am I next?
Monday's protest
"No lives matter until black lives matter"
Monday's protest
Signs and hand gestures
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Hands up, don't shoot
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Raised fist
Monday's protest
Many masks
Liberty
Tyrese and George
Monday's protest
Marching
Monday's protest
Police prescence
Monday's protest
Stop killing
Who do I call
At Monday's protest
Say their names
On Washington Ave
Police the police
We will not be silenced
Olivia Owens (left) drums
Olivia Owen (middle) drums
Flare
Hands up
Marching
Antoine Gosa
Sitting on 14th
I can't breathe
Sitting and clapping on 14th Street
County Board Supervisor Nick Demske with a Black Lives Matter sign
Filming the protest
Police at the protest
Young boys look on as marchers go down 14th Street
Dogs can march in protests too!
Police officers on scene
Construction workers look on
A young person poses
Blue overalls and Black Lives Matter
Protesting on Washington Avenue
Filming protest from her window above Washington Avenue
Firearms have been pulled on demonstrators multiple times in Kenosha on Sunday after a day of mostly peaceful protesting throughout the city. After sunset and after many of the daytime protesters went home, reports of violence escalated, including a report of a brick being thrown through the windshield of a police vehicle.
"I would like to take this opportunity to publicly commend those who peacefully assembled at the courthouse yesterday, and I would like to thank those who have reached out to the department to plan future peaceful events."