Racine issues another curfew 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday

Racine – Mayor Cory Mason has issued another emergency declaration instituting a city wide curfew from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A similar curfew was in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The press release announcing the curfew on stated:

“Again, we are issuing this curfew out of an abundance of caution. Last night was calm, and I appreciate the cooperation of our residents who have marched and demonstrated peacefully, and who have rejected the agitators from outside the community in doing so. The goal is to keep people off of the streets and sidewalks in the nighttime hours,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., it is expected that travel that is on streets and sidewalks is limited to going to your house or your workplace or to attend to personal needs like getting medication from a pharmacy. The order is not requiring businesses to close. Many manufactures and other businesses operate 24 hours. Employees are legally permitted to travel to and from work under this order.

Persons experiencing homelessness or fleeing dangerous domestic situations are also exempt from this order.

