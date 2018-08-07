RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition reported Tuesday night that three more men have been detained in Racine by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, suspected of illegally immigrating into the U.S.
According to a RIC release, the arrests were “following the same pattern” in which Ricardo Fierro was arrested two weeks ago, in which the men were followed before being arrested Tuesday morning. Several public and community leaders have called for Fierro’s release, many sending letters to ICE pleading for him not to be deported.
The identities of the three men arrested Tuesday morning have not yet been released.
“Racine officials, community members and clergy were immediately outraged over the arrest of Fierro, a well-respected community leader, and have called for his immediate release,” RIC said in a news release.
Racine’s City Council passed a resolution by a 12-1 vote on Monday condemning Fierro’s deportation. Fierro is a RIC member.
A family friend told The Journal Times that Fierro had entered the country legally at age 16 in 1995, was deported two years later after overstaying his visa, and came back in 1998. He has seven children, all of whom are U.S. citizens.
A “citywide protest” is scheduled for Wednesday, starting at 3:30 p.m., displaying public disapproval to the arrests and potential deportations of all four men.
The protest is planned to be a “nonviolent march” starting at Racine Family Dollar, 2341 Rapids Drive, which is reportedly near where the men were arrested and where they had lived. The march will go through a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in the northwest corner of the City of Racine before ending at Douglas Avenue.
According to the Pew Research Center, ICE arrests increased from 110,104 in 2016 to 143,470 in 2017. 2016 was the fewest arrests ICE had made in many years, having made nearly 300,000 in 2007. Reliable data for 2018 have not yet been compiled.
“ICE agents have arrested an average of 4,143 undocumented immigrants without a criminal record each month under the (President Donald) Trump administration. In the final two years under (President Barack) Obama, the agents averaged 1,703 a month,” according to a May 2018 USA Today news report.
Demonizing and Terrorizing...a Republican tradition. This is wrong. What ICE is doing is wrong and you people commenting about Laws are wrong. Trump breaks the Emolument clause of the constitution every day. Trump, his family and staff have repeatedly been caught in lies told to the FBI. Don Jr. just "wandered into legal jeopardy" with the Russians. Now the meeting isn't about adoptions? Don't worry about those laws. We are talking about families we can terrorize right here in Racine! Red Meat for you Jodes. These 3 were on there way to work! We need these good people. Their families need them our community needs them. Detained by ICE, extorted by our government to pay huge fines. If you can't pay, ICE drops you in an undisclosed foreign location with no money or help. There you will be kidnapped, your families extorted, when the family can't pay, you will be tortured and killed. Does the sentence match the crime? There should be a clear, free and easy path to citizenship for good human beings.
The people who support this terror are soulless scum.
THANK YOU ICE!!!!! Thank you for doing the job set forth for you by our government. Let's hope we never get to the point of selective law enforcement like the left would want. Good job!!! Keep up the good work.
Seems pretty simple. The law is being enforced. Don’t like the law, then work to change it. However, after the last presidential election, it appears most people want these laws enforced.
After the last election that Trump lost by 3 million votes?
When an illegal immigrant comes back into the United States after being deported isn't that a felony? That's why he's been here 20 yrs and is still illegal. You cannot get legal status in the US if you have committed a felony. Who gets to decide who gets special treatment? A lot of illegal immigrants are in the same deportation situation for the same reason. A lot of them have family and ties here. They must follow the laws of deportation while the rallying around these "special" people just spits in their and their families faces. Who decides when others aren't "special" enough? Governing with emotion is not fair.
Well said!
I’m sure there are good people that came here as children that are hard working citizens but why are they still illegal! We have to stop the flow into this country. Come in the right way or don’t come. Enough is enough!
It’s a work night. Go to bed. Get a job. Or go back to the Caucasus. Freeloader.
Of course you have facts to back up these allegations, or are we expected to just take your word for it?
We have laws in this country.... looks like the first guy they grabbed will have some company in jail now!
This is wrong, ICE is terrorizing our community! We need these people! Go after gang members, not honest working men and fathers. The government is extorting these people and then sentencing them to death. ICE drops these detainees off in an undisclosed location with no money! They are kidnapped and their families are extorted for more money and then they are killed by real gangs! I ask you Christian Republicans, does the sentence match the crime? Who is behind the mask of ICE? This is not America.
If they came here as children and have been in our country for over 20 years, why have they not become citizens????????
These people are slap in the face to the immigrants who come here legally! He and the rest need to go. Why don't they work to make their own country better? The whole world can't live in America!
"This is wrong, ICE is terrorizing our community"...."The government is extorting these people and then sentencing them to death."...."ICE drops these detainees off in an undisclosed location with no money! They are kidnapped and their families are extorted for more money and then they are killed by real gangs! "
And of course usay you can defend your claims by annotating supporting documentation, or are you just passing the doom and gloom unsubstantiated rhetoric for your lefty pals? But to answer your question "Who is behind the mask of ICE? " no one because there is no "mask". It is a legal law enforcement agency enforcing the immigration laws of this country.
