RACINE — The deaths of Lavelle Monroe, 34, and the still unidentified 36-year-old male over the past week have sparked a peaceful reaction from the Racine Interfaith Coalition.

The coalition is planning two prayer vigils for Sunday, Sept. 9. The first will be on the 2000 block of Howe Street at 5 p.m., where Monroe was shot Sunday morning. The second will be at the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, where the second man was reportedly stabbed Tuesday.

Man named as potential suspect in fatal shooting

Both men died after being taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3821 Spring St.

On Wednesday, police named Racine resident Joshua Morris, 30, as a suspect in Monroe’s death.

Both vigils will be led by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian, who was the head priest at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., in Caledonia until 2016. Since then, Kelegian has moved to part-time work.

Man dies after being stabbed during altercation
