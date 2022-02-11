Racine inmate allegedly threw a microwave at someone and damaged a TV

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly threw a microwave at someone and damaged a TV.

Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 25, of the 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a deputy was working at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., and recorded video of an encounter between Johnson and another inmate.

An unnamed inmate had approached Johnson and the two exchanged words before the inmate took a towel off Johnson's head. Johnson then grabbed a broom and proceeded toward the inmate before being stopped by other inmates. He then grabbed a microwave and threw it at the inmate.

After that was thrown, he went to the TV and hit it, causing the picture to go dark and become distorted. He grabbed a garbage can and proceeded towards the inmate before dropping it and going back to his cell.

Johnson has an adjourned initial appearance set for Feb. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

