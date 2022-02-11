 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine inmate allegedly threw a microwave at someone and damaged a TV

  • 0

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly threw a microwave at someone and damaged a TV.

The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not have definitive information that an invasion has been ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he said all the pieces were in place for a major military operation that could start "rapidly.""The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now," Sullivan said."We are not saying that a decision has been taken by President Putin," Sullivan said. "What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message."Britain's defense secretary, meanwhile, is visiting Moscow in another effort to ease tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Russia is holding massive war games in neighboring Belarus and insisting that the highly strained relations is not its fault. Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO. Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 

Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 25, of the 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a deputy was working at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., and recorded video of an encounter between Johnson and another inmate.

Louis Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr.

An unnamed inmate had approached Johnson and the two exchanged words before the inmate took a towel off Johnson's head. Johnson then grabbed a broom and proceeded toward the inmate before being stopped by other inmates. He then grabbed a microwave and threw it at the inmate.

After that was thrown, he went to the TV and hit it, causing the picture to go dark and become distorted. He grabbed a garbage can and proceeded towards the inmate before dropping it and going back to his cell.

People are also reading…

Johnson has an adjourned initial appearance set for Feb. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Russia may invade Ukraine in days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News