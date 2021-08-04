 Skip to main content
Racine inmate allegedly assaulted another prisoner, required three staples on the left side of his head
Racine inmate allegedly assaulted another prisoner, required three staples on the left side of his head

RACINE — A Racine inmate allegedly assaulted another prisoner to the point where he needed three staples on the left side of his head.

Qumaire J. Canady, 19, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of substantial battery and battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:05 p.m. on July 8, a deputy at the Racine County Jail on 717 Wisconsin Ave. was notified of an altercation that occurred.

Qumaire Canady

Canady

The deputy watched footage that showed an inmate being followed by Canady with others crowding around behind him. Canady then allegedly threw several punches at the inmate. He was then pulled into a cell and Canady threw more punches at him. He then walked towards the dayroom door and told an officer “them (expletive) keep taking my (expletive),” pointing towards the cell. As he walked away, Canady threw another punch and struck him in the left side of his head.

The victim was taken to Ascension Hospital for injuries and reportedly required three staples for a laceration on the left side of his head.

Canady was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

