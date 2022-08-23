Racine inmate accused of trying to choke out another inmate

RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of trying to choke out another inmate.
Michael L. Wells Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 16, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint of an assault happening in the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., July 24.
An inmate said that Wells had walked up behind him in the dayroom and placed his hands around his neck. Wells then choked him for some amount of time before leaving.
Surveillance video showed Wells place his hands around the inmate’s neck for around three seconds. Witnesses were able to confirm the choking and also saw marks on the inmates neck from the incident.
Wells was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
