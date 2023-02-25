RACINE — An inmate has been accused of attacking another prisoner at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

Kyle L. Gilbertson, 21, of the 1500 block of Albert Street, was charged with felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 27, an officer was sent to RYOCF after a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to prison officials who said that an assault occurred at 7:46 p.m. April 22 in the dayroom.

An inmate was going to get a drink of water when he reportedly was struck in the back of the head.

The inmate fell to the floor face first and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration under his right eye, bruising by his left eye and redness inside of his right eye.

Gilbertson was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

