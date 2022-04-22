Racine inmate accused of assaulting another prisoner, causing a collapsed lung

RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of assaulting another prisoner and collapsing his lung.

Quincy Hunter Jr., 21, of the 3500 block of Monarch Drive, was charged with felony counts of battery and substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a deputy investigated a physical altercation that occurred the previous day at the Racine County Jail.

A fight occurred between Quincy and another inmate. When speaking to the inmate, he originally said he fell out of his bunk and no fight happened. Later, though, he said that Quincy came into his cell, called him expletives and then threw multiple punches at him. He then got pushed into the corner of a desk which caused a collapsed lung. He was seen at the jail infirmary before being transported to a hospital for a possibility of broken ribs.

Quincy reportedly said he got into a fight with the inmate because he did not give him back some hygiene items. He said that the inmate put his hands on him first.

Hunter was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0