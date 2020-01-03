Racine house fire dispatches family of four, causes $85k in damage

RACINE — An accidental house fire Thursday night displaced a family of four on Racine's South side and caused an estimated $85,000 in damage, the Racine Fire Department reported.
At approximately 10:47 p.m., Racine fire crews responded to a house fire at 2060 Deane Blvd. Three adults and a 12 year-old girl had exited the home on their own.
Fire crews entered the home and encountered heavy fire on the second floor. Fire had entered the walls and attic. It took firefighters just over half an hour to stop fire loss.
You have free articles remaining.
The cause of the fire was reportedly the misuse of a cigarette lighter, the Fire Department said.
A woman was evaluated on-scene by Racine Fire Department paramedics, but refused care. Firefighters also rescued the family's dog. No other injuries were reported.
We Energies secured gas and electric and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christi L Frost
Christi L Frost, Rochester, physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jan M Jeffery
Jan M Jeffery, 900 block of Hamilton St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Romarreyo C Robertson
Romarreyo C Robertson, Hobart, Ind., possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana.
Branden M Soles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Branden M Soles, Cudahy, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Joshua J Vega
Joshua J Vega, Chicago, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, 1500 block of Winslow St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Corey A Borchardt
Corey A Borchardt, 2200 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Michelle M Buri
Michelle M Buri, 2000 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael W Byles
Michael W Byles, 1200 block of Erie St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo Rodriguez
Ricardo Rodriguez, 5100 block of 19th Ave., Kenosha, hit and run – attended vehicle.
Cheryl A Roundy
Cheryl A Roundy, 1200 block of Ellis Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property.
Andy W Thomas
Andy W Thomas, 1900 block of Glen St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Elizabeth Brockdorf
Elizabeth Brockdorf, South Milwaukee, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Breanna F Collins
Breanna F Collins, Hobart, Ind., possession of narcotic drugs.