Racine house fire dispatches family of four, causes $85k in damage

RACINE — An accidental house fire Thursday night displaced a family of four on Racine's South side and caused an estimated $85,000 in damage, the Racine Fire Department reported.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., Racine fire crews responded to a house fire at 2060 Deane Blvd. Three adults and a 12 year-old girl had exited the home on their own.

Fire crews entered the home and encountered heavy fire on the second floor. Fire had entered the walls and attic. It took firefighters just over half an hour to stop fire loss.

The cause of the fire was reportedly the misuse of a cigarette lighter, the Fire Department said.

A woman was evaluated on-scene by Racine Fire Department paramedics, but refused care. Firefighters also rescued the family's dog. No other injuries were reported.

We Energies secured gas and electric and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.

