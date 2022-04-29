Racine group home employee allegedly splashed hot grease on woman, fired gun near 17th Street

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly splashed hot grease onto a woman and fired a gun at the intersection of 17th Street and Packard Avenue last month.

Benito L. Martinez, 26, of the 3700 block of Clairmont St., was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6 p.m. on March 9, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Wheelock Drive for a dispute at a group home.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with an employee who said Martinez, who also works there, showed up and started arguing with her. While they were arguing, he pushed her and slapped a pot of hot grease at her. It splashed onto her jacket and pants. She went to the hospital due to thigh pain.

Officers spoke with another man who said that Martinez showed up and starting yelling, saying “I ain’t forget about you,” “On the G, I got you,” and “I’m gonna beat your (expletive).”

At 8:48 p.m. that same day, officers were sent to the area of 17th Street and Packard Avenue for a shots fired call. An officer spoke with the same employee from the earlier incident who said that she was dropped off and, when she walked across the street to her home, saw Martinez get out of a car and fire a gun.

She did not know if he pointed the gun at her or in the air because she was ducking for cover.

Martinez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.