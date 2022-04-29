Racine group home employee allegedly splashed hot grease on woman, fired gun near 17th Street

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly splashed hot grease onto a woman and fired a gun at the intersection of 17th Street and Packard Avenue last month.
Benito L. Martinez, 26, of the 3700 block of Clairmont St., was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6 p.m. on March 9, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Wheelock Drive for a dispute at a group home.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with an employee who said Martinez, who also works there, showed up and started arguing with her. While they were arguing, he pushed her and slapped a pot of hot grease at her. It splashed onto her jacket and pants. She went to the hospital due to thigh pain.
Officers spoke with another man who said that Martinez showed up and starting yelling, saying “I ain’t forget about you,” “On the G, I got you,” and “I’m gonna beat your (expletive).”
People are also reading…
At 8:48 p.m. that same day, officers were sent to the area of 17th Street and Packard Avenue for a shots fired call. An officer spoke with the same employee from the earlier incident who said that she was dropped off and, when she walked across the street to her home, saw Martinez get out of a car and fire a gun.
She did not know if he pointed the gun at her or in the air because she was ducking for cover.
Martinez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David A. Ferrell
David A. Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Michael E. Hegeman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael E. Hegeman, 4300 block of West Johnson Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Benito L. Martinez
Benito L. Martinez, 3700 block of Clairmont Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Lamont R. Emrick
Lamont R. Emrick, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Jeremy S. Smith
Jeremy S. Smith, 2800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Merry Christina Starszak
Merry Christina Starszak, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony P. Daniels
Anthony P. Daniels, 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).