RACINE — A Racine man who eluded authorities for more than two months after reportedly shooting a woman in the neck, hip and hand, was captured Wednesday by U.S. Marshals.
Dedrick L. Flowers, 41, of the 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, was located and taken into custody in Illinois.
On Sept. 29, Racine police responded to the 1000 block of Villa Street for a report of gunshots, according to a criminal complaint.
Bullets were lodged in the back of the woman’s neck and her right hip/buttock, which fractured her pelvis. Her thumb was also fractured.
On Oct. 10, felony charges were filed against Flowers for attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The next day, the Racine Police Department released information seeking assistance from the community to find Flowers.
Flowers has prior convictions of felony robbery, theft, possession of cocaine and obstructing an officer, online records show. Charges have also been filed against Flowers alleging he wrongfully claimed $4,539 in unemployment benefits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This cat is a time after time loser...He better get 50 years ...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.