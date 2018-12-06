Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A Racine man who eluded authorities for more than two months after reportedly shooting a woman in the neck, hip and hand was captured Wednesday by U.S. Marshals.

Dedrick L. Flowers, 41, of the 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, was taken into located and taken into custody in Illinois.

On Sept. 29, Racine police responded to the 1000 block of Villa Street for a report of gunshots, according to the criminal complaint. 

A woman and her friend were allegedly buying cocaine from Flowers in the 900 block of Park Avenue. Flowers accused the woman of being a "snitch" and confidential informant for the Racine police. He then pulled out a gun and shot the woman before taking off in a silver Ford Explorer. 

Bullets were lodged in the back of the woman's neck and her right hip/buttock, which fractured her pelvis. Her thumb was also fractured. 

On Oct. 10, Flowers was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon for the incident. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The next day, the Racine Police Department released information seeking assistance from the community to find Flowers. 

Flowers has prior convictions of felony robbery, theft, possession of cocaine and obstructing an officer, online record show. Charges have also been filed against Flowers alleging he wrongfully claimed $4,539 in unemployment benefits.

